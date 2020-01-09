Following his massive 2019, Gryffin is kicking off the new year with a major announcement. Keeping up his incredible momentum, Gryffin will be performing an exclusive residency at WYNN Nightlife’s iconic Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas. The news marks Gryffin’s move from Hakkasan Group, where he previously held a residency for the past two years. Gryffin’s new residency will kick off on January 22nd. Check out the full dates below.

[Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein]

Gryffin Announces Wynn Las Vegas Residency