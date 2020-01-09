Super Bowl weekend is known to host a ton of star-studded parties and events, so it comes to no surprise that one of the shows just announced is quite the eclectic one: a ten-hour b2b set between Diplo and Carnage. We’ve seen the two play together before at Burning Man, but never of course for 10 hours. The set will take place on January 31st at Miami’s Club Space – if you play on making it to the game be sure not to miss out on this show and scoop tickets here before they sell out.

Diplo & Carnage to Play 10 Hour b2b Set During Super Bowl Weekend