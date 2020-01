Mac Miller’s family just announced a new posthumous album from the late rapper. It’s called Circles and is slated for release this month on January 17th. According to Mac’s family, the artist began working on the project with Jon Brion before his death in September 2018. Read the entire official statement below and check back in here on the 17th for the full album release.

Mac Miller’s Family Announces New Posthumous Album “Circles”