Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Yellow Claw Announces New Album Dropping at the End of the Month

Yellow Claw Announces New Album Dropping at the End of the Month

by Leave a Comment

Yellow Claw has a brand new album on the way and we couldn’t be more excited about it. The project is called Never Dies and is slated for release as early as January 31st. It comes as the fourth studio album from the Dutch producers, after their last effort New Blood was dropped in 2018. Check out their announcement via Twitter below and start getting excited for a new Yellow Claw project coming at the end of the month.

Yellow Claw Announces New Album Dropping at the End of the Month

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend