Yellow Claw Announces New Album Dropping at the End of the Month

Yellow Claw has a brand new album on the way and we couldn’t be more excited about it. The project is called Never Dies and is slated for release as early as January 31st. It comes as the fourth studio album from the Dutch producers, after their last effort New Blood was dropped in 2018. Check out their announcement via Twitter below and start getting excited for a new Yellow Claw project coming at the end of the month.

