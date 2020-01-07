Over the years, Bonnaroo has introduced more and more electronic music to the point where EDM has its own stage. This year, Bassnectar, Flume, Rezz, and Seven Lions will reign on The Other Tent stage. They’ll be joined by TroyBoi, Boombox Cartel, Ekali, LICK, Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH, Moody Good, PEEKABOO, ATLiens, Taska Black, Wooli, Dabin, William Black, Lucii, and more. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 9th at 12 p.m.Check out the full Bonnaroo 2020 lineup below.

Bonnaroo Drops Massive 2020 Lineup Featuring Flume, Bassnectar, Rezz + More