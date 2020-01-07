15 Electronic Albums To Look Forward To In 2020

A new year means new albums and there is plenty to be excited about. While some have not been 100% confirmed, we’re expecting to see new projects from artists like Flume, Mura Masa, Zeds Dead, Ekali, Lido, and more. Check out the full list of electronic albums to look forward to below.

Skrillex

Every year, we optimistically add Skrillex to this list, but this year that wish might actually come to fruition. After receiving a Grammy nomination for “Midnight Hour,” Skrillex posted a video to his Instagram in which he states he’s “in the studio finishing his albums.” And yes, that’s albums plural. This could mean that in addition to a Skrillex album, we could be gifted with a Dog Blood or Jack Ü album as well.

Flume

Flume made a major comeback last year between his Hi This Is Flume mixtape, collaborative Quits EP with Reo Cragun, and luscious originals “Rushing Back” with Vera Blue and “Let Me Know” with London Grammar. In a recent interview with Billboard, Flume hinted that a proper album is en route for this year. As per the interview, Flume stated, “At the start of the new year, I’m on a mission,” he says. “I want to try and write a record in four months…The idea of an album is not so stressful after doing the mixtape. I’m really looking forward to it and seeing what happens, seeing what comes out.”

Disclosure

Fans have patiently awaited Disclosure‘s third studio album for almost five years. Their sophomore project Caracal dropped back in 2015 followed by a sporadic week filled with daily releases in 2018. Since then, the duo has only appeared on Khalid’s 2019 hit “Talk.” In a recent Twitter video, Disclosure stated that they “have a lot coming this year,” and we can only hope that means a new album. If true, the duo will surely be debuting new music at their upcoming performance at this year’s Coachella.

ODESZA

Last year, ODESZA closed the chapter on their third studio album, A Moment Apart, with the intent of beginning their next project following their final shows earlier this summer. A Moment Apart originally released back in 2017, following ODESZA’s pattern of releasing albums every 2-3 years. A 2020 album release would follow suit for the Seattle-bred duo.

We’re excited to bring the A Moment Apart Tour to the Bay Area one last time before we head to the studio to start work on our next project! We’re bringing the show to the Frost Amphitheater for their Official Grand Opening on 7.17! Register for Pre-sale: https://t.co/ed0UVNaiOV pic.twitter.com/bCaO3lPUKw — ODESZA (@odesza) May 29, 2019

JOYRYDE

Fans have been waiting for JOYRYDE‘s new album BRAVE for nearly three years. In 2018, it was delayed due to technical reasons and though a 2019 release date seemed likely, BRAVE has still yet to be released. Despite the multiple delays, JOYRYDE recently confirmed that he’s still working on his album.

wow . i feel that 🙏🏻 thank you



full recap. So dope : https://t.co/2RJzqj3y0y pic.twitter.com/SzMOrLiMNo — joyryde (@enJOYRYDE) December 5, 2019

Zeds Dead

Zeds Dead spent 2019 collaborating with everyone from Jauz and DROELOE to Subtronics and Dion Timmer. Before the close of the year, the Deadbeats duo announced the fourth volume of their annual We Are Deadbeats compilation. While it’s not a formal album, the compilation is composed entirely of collaborations alongside the labelheads. Zeds Deads’ new compilation drops January 14th.

Zeds Dead presents We Are @deadbeats Vol. 4 out January 14th, 2020.



Pre-Order and Pre-Save it starting at midnight and hear the new single "Sound Of The Underground" that we made with @UrbandawnDNB Urbandawn.#WeAreDeadbeats pic.twitter.com/yszE2Hk9xU — ZEDS DEAD (@zedsdead) December 3, 2019

Mura Masa

Like so many others, Mura Masa was resurrected this year and delivered two grungy, rock-inspired tracks. “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” with Clairo and “No Hope Generation” served as the first singles off his anticipated sophomore album Raw Youth Collage. R.Y.C. will follow Mura Masa’s 2017 self-titled debut album and is set to release on January 17th.

My new album is called R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage) and is out on the 17th Jan. Pre-order the album now to get early access to tickets for my world tour. And check out new single No Hope Generation now:https://t.co/kA753U7UVI pic.twitter.com/5d9v6dBl1Q — Mura Masa (@mura_masa_) October 25, 2019

Jauz

Jauz had a massive 2019 filled with festival performances, an official “Baby Shark” remix, nearly a dozen singles and a Bite This! compilation. It’s all led to his upcoming sophomore album Dangerous Waters. Ahead of the album, you can catch Jauz throwing down an insane virtual concert this Wednesday, January 8th. Dangerous Waters will officially release on Bite This! on January 17th.

⚠️ DANGEROUS WATERS

⚠️ JAN 17

⚠️ @heybitethis pic.twitter.com/kNTDDEeM2u — JAUZ 🔜 DANGEROUS WATERS TOUR (@Jauzofficial) December 17, 2019

Lido

Back in August, Lido announced his sophomore album PEDER was finished and on its way. Since then, the Norwegian producer has released a luxurious single “How To Do Nothing” and an accompanying music video. It’s safe to assume PEDER will receive an official release sometime this year.

Ekali

Fans have been waiting for Ekali‘s debut album A World Away for some time now. He kicked off 2019 with heart-warming singles like “Runaway” featuring Reo Cragun, “Be Fine” featuring Wafia, “Back To You” featuring Kiiara, and “Hard To Say Goodbye” with Illenium. Ekali has already announced a headline tour to coincide with his upcoming album, though no official release date has been set. Even more intriguing, Ekali hinted that he has a second album dropping this year as part of a new side project.

On top of “A World Away”, the solo album I have a side project album almost done as well for 2020. — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) December 27, 2019

Boombox Cartel

Boombox Cartel released a slew of singles this year, including collaborations with Dillon Francis and MadeinTYO. Before the close of the year, Boombox announced that he has not one, but two albums dropping in 2020.

my last track of 2019 drops tonight



i have 2 albums coming out in 2020 and i can’t wait for you all to hear



this one goes out to all the good memories this year✨ — Boombox Cartel (@BoomboxCartel) December 19, 2019

Autograf

The wait for Autograf‘s debut album is almost over. In their six years of music-making, the house trio has released a slew of EPs, countless remixes, and dozens of vibey singles. They announced their upcoming album The Ace Of You with a new single “Ain’t Deep Enough” and a coinciding headline tour. The Ace Of You is expected to drop sometime this year.

it’s finally that time… after 6 years of doing autograf we’re finally announcing our debut album ‘The Ace of You’ ✨ thank you so much for your patience and sticking with us over the years. this is the beginning of a new chapter and we can’t wait to share it with you 🙏🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/zeZ6hTs0pe — Autograf (@AutografMusic) November 12, 2019

Medasin

Medasin‘s debut album IRENE took his career to the next level. After a quiet 2019, Medasin concluded the year with the announcement of his upcoming sophomore album RIPPLS. Medasin celebrated his new 12-track project with two preview shows in LA and NYC in December. RIPPLS is due to release later this month.

KRANE

KRANE has been teasing his upcoming sophomore album since last year. In preparation for the release of his Fallout followup, KRANE released “Tell Me Why” in August. KRANE’s sophomore album is set to be released via Dim Mak Records later this year.

next LP might surprise future-bass/trap fans of mine. integrating much more eclectic set of influences like james blake, mount kimbie, bibio.. — K R A N E (@KRANEmusic) June 11, 2019

StayLoose

StayLoose surprised fans last year with the release of his exhilarating sophomore album Bad Star. Just following the new year, StayLoose announced that he not only has another album dropping this year but two more from two different side projects. Fans can safely assume one of those albums will be part of his indie-electronic duo Lucy Daydream.

I know I’ve been pretty quiet on here, but I’ve been hard at work. I got 3 albums from 3 different projects coming this year. 🤙 — StayLoose (@SteLouse) January 6, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram

15 Electronic Albums To Look Forward To In 2020