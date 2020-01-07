15 Electronic Albums To Look Forward To In 2020

A new year means new albums and there is plenty to be excited about. While some have not been 100% confirmed, we’re expecting to see new projects from artists like Flume, Mura Masa, Zeds Dead, Ekali, Lido, and more. Check out the full list of electronic albums to look forward to below.
Skrillex
Every year, we optimistically add Skrillex to this list, but this year that wish might actually come to fruition. After receiving a Grammy nomination for “Midnight Hour,” Skrillex posted a video to his Instagram in which he states he’s “in the studio finishing his albums.” And yes, that’s albums plural. This could mean that in addition to a Skrillex album, we could be gifted with a Dog Blood or Jack Ü album as well.
Flume
Flume made a major comeback last year between his Hi This Is Flume mixtape, collaborative Quits EP with Reo Cragun, and luscious originals “Rushing Back” with Vera Blue and “Let Me Know” with London Grammar. In a recent interview with Billboard, Flume hinted that a proper album is en route for this year. As per the interview, Flume stated, “At the start of the new year, I’m on a mission,” he says. “I want to try and write a record in four months…The idea of an album is not so stressful after doing the mixtape. I’m really looking forward to it and seeing what happens, seeing what comes out.”
Disclosure
Fans have patiently awaited Disclosure‘s third studio album for almost five years. Their sophomore project Caracal dropped back in 2015 followed by a sporadic week filled with daily releases in 2018. Since then, the duo has only appeared on Khalid’s 2019 hit “Talk.” In a recent Twitter video, Disclosure stated that they “have a lot coming this year,” and we can only hope that means a new album. If true, the duo will surely be debuting new music at their upcoming performance at this year’s Coachella.
ODESZA
Last year, ODESZA closed the chapter on their third studio album, A Moment Apart, with the intent of beginning their next project following their final shows earlier this summer. A Moment Apart originally released back in 2017, following ODESZA’s pattern of releasing albums every 2-3 years. A 2020 album release would follow suit for the Seattle-bred duo.
JOYRYDE
Fans have been waiting for JOYRYDE‘s new album BRAVE for nearly three years. In 2018, it was delayed due to technical reasons and though a 2019 release date seemed likely, BRAVE has still yet to be released. Despite the multiple delays, JOYRYDE recently confirmed that he’s still working on his album.
Zeds Dead
Zeds Dead spent 2019 collaborating with everyone from Jauz and DROELOE to Subtronics and Dion Timmer. Before the close of the year, the Deadbeats duo announced the fourth volume of their annual We Are Deadbeats compilation. While it’s not a formal album, the compilation is composed entirely of collaborations alongside the labelheads. Zeds Deads’ new compilation drops January 14th.
Mura Masa
Like so many others, Mura Masa was resurrected this year and delivered two grungy, rock-inspired tracks. “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” with Clairo and “No Hope Generation” served as the first singles off his anticipated sophomore album Raw Youth Collage. R.Y.C. will follow Mura Masa’s 2017 self-titled debut album and is set to release on January 17th.
Jauz
Jauz had a massive 2019 filled with festival performances, an official “Baby Shark” remix, nearly a dozen singles and a Bite This! compilation. It’s all led to his upcoming sophomore album Dangerous Waters. Ahead of the album, you can catch Jauz throwing down an insane virtual concert this Wednesday, January 8th. Dangerous Waters will officially release on Bite This! on January 17th.
Lido
Back in August, Lido announced his sophomore album PEDER was finished and on its way. Since then, the Norwegian producer has released a luxurious single “How To Do Nothing” and an accompanying music video. It’s safe to assume PEDER will receive an official release sometime this year.
Ekali
Fans have been waiting for Ekali‘s debut album A World Away for some time now. He kicked off 2019 with heart-warming singles like “Runaway” featuring Reo Cragun, “Be Fine” featuring Wafia, “Back To You” featuring Kiiara, and “Hard To Say Goodbye” with Illenium. Ekali has already announced a headline tour to coincide with his upcoming album, though no official release date has been set. Even more intriguing, Ekali hinted that he has a second album dropping this year as part of a new side project.
Boombox Cartel
Boombox Cartel released a slew of singles this year, including collaborations with Dillon Francis and MadeinTYO. Before the close of the year, Boombox announced that he has not one, but two albums dropping in 2020.
Autograf
The wait for Autograf‘s debut album is almost over. In their six years of music-making, the house trio has released a slew of EPs, countless remixes, and dozens of vibey singles. They announced their upcoming album The Ace Of You with a new single “Ain’t Deep Enough” and a coinciding headline tour. The Ace Of You is expected to drop sometime this year.
Medasin
Medasin‘s debut album IRENE took his career to the next level. After a quiet 2019, Medasin concluded the year with the announcement of his upcoming sophomore album RIPPLS. Medasin celebrated his new 12-track project with two preview shows in LA and NYC in December. RIPPLS is due to release later this month.
KRANE
KRANE has been teasing his upcoming sophomore album since last year. In preparation for the release of his Fallout followup, KRANE released “Tell Me Why” in August. KRANE’s sophomore album is set to be released via Dim Mak Records later this year.
StayLoose
StayLoose surprised fans last year with the release of his exhilarating sophomore album Bad Star. Just following the new year, StayLoose announced that he not only has another album dropping this year but two more from two different side projects. Fans can safely assume one of those albums will be part of his indie-electronic duo Lucy Daydream.
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.