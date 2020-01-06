Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

EDM DJs React to Australia’s Bushfire Crisis

As most of you surely know by now, Australia has been dealing with an absolutely devastating wildfire crisis – arguably its worst of all time. Since the fires started roaring last July, over 11.3 million acres have been burned with over half a billion animal lives claimed. More than 25 people have already lost their lives and the country’s summer is only just beginning, with fires expected to continue to burn for months to come.

In light of the ongoing disaster, tons of artists within the dance music scene have spoken up in support of combating the fires, calling to their fans for help whether it be just to raise awareness or donate money towards the cause. With Australia being the music and cultural hub that it is, a lot of people in the industry have been affected by these fires so it’s an issue that hits home for us, so we thought we’d compile a list of EDM DJs reacting to the disaster so you can get informed and decide how you’d like to contribute towards ending the fires.

The destruction caused by fires in Australia is hard to fully comprehend, flying over the country we could see smoke rising up from fires in all directions. Yesterday we donated $50,000 from our recent Australian shows towards the Rural Fire Service to help with the relief effort. We are also pledging to donate the profit from all online sales via our official merch store over the next 48 hours in the hope of raising some more money for the relief. The fires continue to burn, they are saying rain is not on the forecast for much of the country, it’s a scary prospect. Below are links to where you can make donations to the RFS, RSPCA bushfire appeal and the Red Cross Bushfire disaster relief fund. These links are swipe-able in our stories so you can easily access them. https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa https://www.cfs.sa.gov.au/site/home/how_you_can_help.jsp https://www.rspcansw.org.au/bushfire-appeal/ https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=socialorganic&utm_campaign=201913_drr_disaster-relief-and-recovery_don_transient_bushfires_none

