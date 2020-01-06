As most of you surely know by now, Australia has been dealing with an absolutely devastating wildfire crisis – arguably its worst of all time. Since the fires started roaring last July, over 11.3 million acres have been burned with over half a billion animal lives claimed. More than 25 people have already lost their lives and the country’s summer is only just beginning, with fires expected to continue to burn for months to come.

In light of the ongoing disaster, tons of artists within the dance music scene have spoken up in support of combating the fires, calling to their fans for help whether it be just to raise awareness or donate money towards the cause. With Australia being the music and cultural hub that it is, a lot of people in the industry have been affected by these fires so it’s an issue that hits home for us, so we thought we’d compile a list of EDM DJs reacting to the disaster so you can get informed and decide how you’d like to contribute towards ending the fires.

The Australian bushfires are absolutely heartbreaking. I can’t believe the devastation they have caused. Please, send me trustworthy charities to donate to because I need to help 🙏🏼 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 5, 2020

I’ve been so lucky to play in Australia through my career and it’s breaking my heart to see these catastrophic fires affect so many people and beautiful animals.



I just donated to https://t.co/BJW9RYZOoK



And https://t.co/HRpmQR06Ka



Anything helps 🖤🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/zKbSfI6aVA — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) January 5, 2020

Seeing Australia being devastated by these fires is heartbreaking. If u even have a spare dollar lying around, please donate that to one of the many charities helping the ppl and animals affected this tragedy. A little bit can go a long way if everyone contributes.



❤️ — Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) January 5, 2020

We are always their to help out our mates when they are in need & now Australia needs your help. From now until the end of JAN all my merch proceeds will be donated to ‘Wires Wildlife Rescue’ 🐨 link to store is in my bio pic.twitter.com/5F4hmkjE0S — YVNG JALAPEÑO (@YvngJalapeno) January 6, 2020

if anyone is interested you can adopt one of the Koala burn victims at the Koala Hospital in NSW – over 8000 so far have died in the fires. pic.twitter.com/MXpWnTJagb — Lucille Croft (@LucilleCroft) January 3, 2020

