Fresh into the new decade with a progressive treat, ATTLAS delivers the second single from his forthcoming debut album. “Hotel” featuring MAYLYN is out now via mau5trap, a textural track with a wild visualizer to match. Teaming up with @iamcyclo yet again, ATTLAS and the impressive 3D motion graphic artist create a visual piece sure to leave viewers in a spell-like trance. Watch the video for “Hotel” below, and stay tuned for ATTLAS’s debut album, Lavender God.

ATTLAS – Hotel | Stream

ATTLAS Drops “Hotel” Ahead Of Debut Album Lavender God