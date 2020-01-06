Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

ATTLAS Drops “Hotel” Ahead Of Debut Album Lavender God

Fresh into the new decade with a progressive treat, ATTLAS delivers the second single from his forthcoming debut album. “Hotel” featuring MAYLYN is out now via mau5trap, a textural track with a wild visualizer to match. Teaming up with @iamcyclo yet again, ATTLAS and the impressive 3D motion graphic artist create a visual piece sure to leave viewers in a spell-like trance. Watch the video for “Hotel” below, and stay tuned for ATTLAS’s debut album, Lavender God.

