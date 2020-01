Gesaffelstein is back with new music to kick off the new year, this time coming in the form of an official remix of ROSALÍA’s “A Palé” original. In typical Gesa fashion, the producer crafts an absolutely hypnotizing record, perfect for late-night driving or just if you’re feeling in a particularly dark mood. Check out the remix via YouTube below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

