Skrillex and his team at OWSLA just released a new “yearbook” showcasing the past year of Sonny’s decorated career. A quick glance at the product page shows a collection of live photos in a booklet, with the promise of tons of unreleased content; making us hopeful that it could mean unreleased music from the superstar DJ. The yearbook costs $25 dollars and you can order it here.

Skrillex Drops New 2019 Yearbook Featuring Unreleased Content