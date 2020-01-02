Coachella Releases Huge 2020 Lineup ft. Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, TNGHT, & More

After teasing some of the more notable acts performing – Coachella has finally released their 2020 lineup. Like it has in years past, Coachella will be taking place over two weekends.

Coachella will be invading Indio, California April 10-12 and April 17-19. Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and, Frank Ocean will be handling headlining duties – and will be joined by other huge names. Names like Calvin Harris, TNGHT, Disclosure, Flume, and Fatboy Slim are just some of the other performers on the lineup. Check out the full lineup below.

