To celebrate the close of 2019, we’ve compiled a list of our Top 50 Future Bass Songs Of The Decade. Get ready to reminisce and dance your heart out with the playlist and full list below.

Run The Trap’s Top 50 Future Bass Songs Of The Decade | Playlist

50. Baby Bash – Suga Suga (Arman Cekin & PLS&TY Remix)

49. MGMT – Kids (Luca Lush Redo)

48. Kanye West – All Of The Lights (Nitti Gritti Remix)

47. Sweater Beats & KAMAU – Hey Ya

46. Robokid, AObeats & Manila Killa – Helix 2.0 (feat. Blaise Railey)

45. DJ Khaled – All I Do Is Win (feat. MOONZz) [Prince Fox Cover]

44. The Killers – Mr. Brightside (Two Friends Remix)

43. What So Not & GANZ – Lone (feat. JOY.) [Slow Hours Remix]

42. Vincent – Her

41. Ty Dolla $ign – Blasé (Louis The Child Remix)

30. Lido & Canblaster – Rush Hour

39. Owl City – Fireflies (Said The Sky Remix)

38. Slushii – So Long (feat. Madi)

37. Galantis – Runaway (Yacht Club Remix)

36. BANKS – Warm Water (Snakehips Remix)

35. San Holo – Light

34. Panama – Always (Wave Racer Remix)

33. Slow Magic – Waited For You (ODESZA Remix)

32. DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller) [Medasin Remix]

31. Mura Masa – What If I Go?

30. Lana Del Rey – Summertime Sadness (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)

29. Vindata – All I Really Need (feat. Kenzie May)

28. Flux Pavilion – I Can’t Stop (Ekali Tribute)

27. Jai Wolf – Indian Summer

26. Cashmere Cat – Mirror Maru

25. ODESZA – Say My Name (feat. Zyra)

24. Just A Gent – Limelight (feat. ROZES) [NGHTMRE Remix]

23. San Holo – We Rise

22. Mura Masa – Lovesick

21. Illenium – Fractures (feat. Nevve)

20. Alison Wonderland – Run

19. ZHU – Faded (ODESZA Remix)

18. Gryffin & Illenium – Feel Good

17. Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine (Lido Remix)

16. Hermitude – The Buzz (feat. Mataya & Young Tapz)

15. The Chainsmokers – Roses (feat. ROZES)

14. Lorde – Tennis Court (Flume Remix)

13. Hermitude X Flume – Hyperparadise (GANZ Flip)

12. What So Not – High You Are (Branchez Remix)

11. RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (What So Not Remix)

10. Marshmello – Alone (Original Mix)

While Marshmello’s latest hits still incorporate future bass but tend to lean more towards dance-pop, the anonymous hitmaker first got his start with anthems like “Alone.” “Alone” was shiny and brilliant at its release and remains a true testament to classic future bass.

9. Porter Robinson – Sad Machine

“Sad Machine” is one of those songs that’s been remixed, flipped, and mashed up in every which way and that’s because it’s so timeless. The track that truly defined Porter Robinson’s career also began an entire movement in the future bass community. “Sad Machine” has inspired countless DJs and producers in the years since its release.

8. RL Grime – I Wanna Know (feat. Daya)

RL Grime may be more well-known as a trap pioneer but “I Wanna Know” is the ultimate future bass anthem. The lead track off his acclaimed sophomore album NOVA serves as the pinnacle of future bass music. “I Wanna Know” truly embodied everything we love about future bass music, and RL’s signature expertise and craftsmanship took it to the next level.

7. Porter Robinson & Madeon – Shelter

Porter Robinson and Madeon’s joint collaboration “Shelter” was one of the most beloved tracks of the decade. Fans of the two future bass prodigies fell in love with the track that so seamlessly bridged their two distinctive styles. The track also starred on the FIFA 2017 soundtrack.

6. The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya) [Illenium Remix]

Illenium is one of future bass’s shining stars. The producer has brought future bass into the mainstream with his phenomenally crafted singles and albums. But one of his finest works is his remix of The Chainsmokers and Daya’s “Don’t Let Me Down.” The remix garnered more than 60 million streams on SoundCloud in a year alone (now 116 million) and was the most played remix on the platform in 2018. Illenium’s remix has become a signature in DJ sets around the world and continues to garner incredible numbers.

5. Major Lazer & DJ Snake – Lean On (feat. MØ)

Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s massive collaboration “Lean On” is certainly worthy of praise. The unanimous song of the summer in 2015, “Lean On” earned its spot as the most-streamed song on Spotify and is currently the fourth most-streamed song of all-time. With over a billion streams, “Lean On” has been a clear influence on modern future bass and electronic music.

4. The Chainsmokers – Closer (feat. Halsey)

The Chainsmokers chart-topping, record-breaking hit “Closer” was a track that defined the decade. “Closer” was the longest-running number-one song on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart in 2016, is currently the third most-streamed song on Spotify, and even received a Grammy nomination. The track skyrocketed the careers of both The Chainsmokers and Halsey and to this day continues to rack up numbers.

3. Jack Ü – Where Are Ü Now (feat. Justin Bieber)

The combination of Skrillex and Diplo as Jack Ü was hands down one of the greatest things to happen to electronic music this decade. The duo of renowned producers brought their diverse minds together not only to create a forward-thinking, musically complex sound but also jumpstart the careers of the vocalists they enlisted. “Where Are Ü Now” revived Justin Bieber’s career and was truly the first major pop/dance crossover.

2. Disclosure – You & Me (Flume Remix)

Flume himself could fill our entire list but his timeless “You & Me” remix is most deserving of recognition. Flume’s imaginative and luxuriously crafted Disclosure remix not only defined the beginning of the future bass movement, but also inspired countless producers. There’s a good reason why fans never get sick of hearing this song.

1. Louis The Child – It’s Strange (feat. K.Flay)

The track that cemented two high-school-aged kids as DJ prodigies is more than deserving of the number one spot on our list. Louis The Child’s “It’s Strange” not only kicked off their career but also helped push future bass music into the mainstream. “It’s Strange” has been used in commercials for Nissan, featured on the FIFA 2016 soundtrack, and even received praise from Taylor Swift. “It’s Strange” is not only our top future bass song of the decade; it’s the anthem to our generation.

