We started Run the Trap in the summer of 2012 with the intention of bringing trap and other emerging bass genres to the forefront of the music world. Since then, not only has trap become one of the most influential sounds in today’s musical landscape, but it also has gone through countless iterations and changes as it’s grown throughout the years.

In honor of the impending new decade, we’ve decided to put together a compilation of what we believe to be the top 50 trap songs released since 2010. From the early pioneers to later innovators, you’ll find a wide variety of artists here, including a ton of gems you’ve probably forgotten about. So without further ado, check out our best trap songs of the decade below. Let us know which tracks we might have missed in the comments section.

Run the Trap’s Top 50 Trap Songs of the Decade



50. Party Thieves & ATLiens – Chief

49. Dillon Francis – Bootleg Fireworks (The Rebirth)

48. Bassnectar – Vava Voom (Bassnectar Remix)

47. Birdy Nam Nam – Goin’ In (Skrillex Hard Remix)

46. Ookay – Thief

45. NYMZ – Bingbong

44. Denzel Curry – Threatz (Gravez & Ekali Remix)

43. ETC! ETC! & Brillz – Swoop

42. Bro Safari – The Drop

41. Sam Gellaitry – Long Distance

40. Hucci & Stooki Sound – Ball So Hard

39. Showtek – We Like To Party (NGHTMRE & SLANDER Remix)

38. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix) [Kid Kamillion Edit]

37. Mr. Carmack & Stooki Sound – Uppers

36. Dr Dre – The Next Episode (San Holo Remix)

35. Drake – Trophies (Aryay Remix)

34. UZ – Trap Shit V13

33. Keys N Krates – Dum Dee Dum

32. Flosstradamus & GTA – Prison Riot (Feat. Lil Jon)

31. The Weeknd – The Hills (RL Grime Remix)

30. Troyboi – O.G.

29. Party Favor – Bap U

28. GTA – Hard House

27. Boombox Cartel – Moon Love

26. Waka Flocka Flame – No Handz (CRNKN Remix)

25. Banks – Fall Over (Djemba Djemba Remix)

24. Baauer & Just Blaze – Higher (Feat. Jay Z)



23. Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan – Gettin’ That

22. Mayhem & Antiserum – Brick Squad Anthem

21. Keys N Krates & Grandtheft – Keep it 100

20. Alison Wonderland – I Want U

19. Mura Masa – Lotus Eater

18. Kanye West – New Slaves (DJ Snake Remix)

17. The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down (Feat. Daya)

16. What So Not – Jaguar

15. Flosstradamus – Roll Up (Baauer Remix)

14. Boombox Cartel & QUIX – Supernatural

13. Jack Ü – Take Ü There

12. NGHTMRE – Street

11. Odesza – Loyal

10. DJ Snake & Alesia – Bird Machine

Trap music was just starting to leak into festival lineups when DJ Snake’s quirky “Bird Machine” single came along and completely blew the hinges off. The bird-sampled record introduced a level of humor and creativity into the genre that we had never heard before and served as a gold standard for how trap could sound in the 100 BPM range.

9. Skrillex & Rick Ross – Purple Lamborghini

Skrillex and Rick Ross delivered one of the most fun and rowdy singles of the decade when DC’s Suicide Squad tapped them for “Purple Lamborghini” in 2016. Still to this day, the trap/rap hybrid is one of Skrillex’s most played tracks on Spotify and for good reason – it’s hard not to jump out of your seat and start moshing when this heater comes on.

8. Flosstradamus & TroyBoi – Soundclash

You’re lying to yourself if you don’t think “Soundclash” is still one of the most iconic trap beats of all time. It dominated the DJ circuit for years, arriving at a time when both Flosstradamus and TroyBoi were really finding their strides in the music scene. From the awesome 1-2-3-4 vocals to the wonky trap drop, everything about this star-studded collaboration screams trap classic.

7. RL Grime & What So Not – Tell Me

In 2014 What So Not’s ethereal production style came head to head with RL Grime’s gritty trap sound to create “Tell Me,” easily one of the most hard-hitting and anthemic trap records of the decade. Everything from the intoxicating intro to brass-driven drop was truly ahead of its time, and the track can still be heard being dropped at festivals and shows around the world today.

6. Baauer – Harlem Shake

“Harlem Shake” wasn’t just a viral internet meme – it was one of the great early trap songs of the decade, helping launch Baauer’s career into what it is today. It’s also one of the few trap songs to place #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts for consecutive weeks, an impressive feat for any dance record. So whether you know this track for its ridiculous meme status or not, it’s hard to argue that Baauer’s breakout track doesn’t deserve a spot in the top 10.

5. RL Grime – Core

Who do the shit that I do?! RL Grime’s “Core” really doesn’t need much of an introduction; it’s basically become the poster child for the entire genre of trap since it was released as the lead single off Grime’s debut VOID album in 2014. The track finally solidified the LA producer as the heavyweight he is today and inspired future producers to really push the envelope and take trap music to new heights moving forward.

4. DJ Snake – Turn Down For What (feat. Lil Jon)

The resounding success of DJ Snake’s platinum-selling “Turn Down For What” record was easily one of trap music’s biggest moments of the decade. Never before had a trap song invaded mainstream culture like the Parisian DJ’s breakout single, foreshadowing the illustrious career DJ Snake was soon to have. The track is still going strong today – if you don’t believe us go to a sporting event and you’ll probably hear it.

3. TNGHT – Higher Ground

You’ll have a hard time finding a more decorated and beloved trap classic than TNGHT’s “Higher Ground.” From the thunderous brass to infectious vocal sample, this record has all the elements of a certified trap banger and its impressive longevity clearly speaks to that. Now that the TNGHT boys are back in action, we can’t wait to hear what they’ve got planned for the next 10 years.

2. Major Lazer – Original Don (Flosstradamus Remix)

Flosstradamus helped evolve the genre into what it is today, and it all started with their remix of Major Lazer’s “Original Don,” a track many would argue single-handedly help spark an entire generation of trap music after it was released eight years ago. As you’ll hear below, this track has everything from the multiple drop switches to the nostalgic “damn son where’d you find this?” sample. If you’re havng a conversation about trap music, it’s literally imposible not to mention this absolute classic.

1. Chief Keef – Love Sosa (RL Grime Remix)

At a time when trap was still a relatively young sound, RL Grime was slowly taking the genre by storm thanks to his steady output of inventive, hip-hop influenced remixes and originals. And while tons of memorable releases punctuated his ascendence to stardom, none were quite as legendary and hard-hitting as his take on Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa” smash, the track that finally arrives at the #1 spot on our decade list.

