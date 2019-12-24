San Holo Releases Very Vibrant album1 Remix Pack

San Holo‘s debut album album1 is cemented as one of the finest electronic projects in recent years. Just a little over a year later, San Holo has continued to celebrate with the release of an official remix pack. Stacked with twelve genre-blending remixes, album 1 (a lot of remixes) hosts flips by Manila Killa, MELVV, Laxcity, Golden Vessel, Tails, Flaws, EMBRZ, and more. Stream the full remix pack below.

