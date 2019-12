It’s hard not to get excited seeing two legends like this on the same track. It’s even more exciting knowing we have audio of Skrillex and Noisia’s unreleased collaboration and it sounds exactly like you’d expect. While the quality of the video is low, the expert-level sound design and producing skills shine through. Check it out below and join us in hoping this bad boy sees the light of day sooner rather than later.

LISTEN: Skrillex’s Collaboration with Noisia is Sounding Insane