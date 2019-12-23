Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Getter Roasts a "DJ Chad" After Being Asked to Go Harder During Set

Just let our guy Getter play his set… is that too much to ask? The other night at San Diego’s Bassmnt venue, the Visceral producer had quite the confrontation with a disrespectful fan who wouldn’t stop screaming at the DJ to “go harder.” As you’ll watch below, Getter then brings the guy on stage, calling him a “Chad” and challenging him to play the set himself before promptly kicking him off stage. Check out the awkwardness ensue below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

