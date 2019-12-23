WATCH: Getter Roasts a “DJ Chad” After Being Asked to Go Harder During Set

Just let our guy Getter play his set… is that too much to ask? The other night at San Diego’s Bassmnt venue, the Visceral producer had quite the confrontation with a disrespectful fan who wouldn’t stop screaming at the DJ to “go harder.” As you’ll watch below, Getter then brings the guy on stage, calling him a “Chad” and challenging him to play the set himself before promptly kicking him off stage. Check out the awkwardness ensue below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
It was @GetterOfficial s first time back in San Diego and Chad pulls this shit. Fuckin Chad. #getter #fuckchad #dubstep pic.twitter.com/zDp7QRSwt6
— passthastickss (@passthastickss) December 22, 2019
