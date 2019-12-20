Skrillex’s “Midnight Hour” single with Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign was one of the best dance music releases of the year. Today we’re treated to the official remix album for the Grammy-nominated record and it definitely doesn’t disappoint. The package boasts creative remixes from Four Tet, Mall Grab, and Loco Dice as well as a previously-released Dub mix of the original. Stream all of them on Spotify below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section.

Midnight Hour (Remixes) | Stream

LISTEN: Skrillex Drops Official “Midnight Hour” Remix Package