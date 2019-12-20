Coachella 2020 Headliners Leaked: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine

Thanks to an unexpected inside source at US Weekly, Coachella’s 2020 headliners are no longer a mystery. While we already knew that Rage Against the Machine were slated to make a comeback and perform at the historic festival, we had no idea who else would be joining them for headlining duties until now. Apparently – and it’s important to note these haven’t been officially confirmed – Travis Scott and Frank Ocean have been booked as the other headliners for Coachella. Read more here and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
