Thanks to an unexpected inside source at US Weekly, Coachella’s 2020 headliners are no longer a mystery. While we already knew that Rage Against the Machine were slated to make a comeback and perform at the historic festival, we had no idea who else would be joining them for headlining duties until now. Apparently – and it’s important to note these haven’t been officially confirmed – Travis Scott and Frank Ocean have been booked as the other headliners for Coachella. Read more here and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Coachella 2020 Headliners Leaked: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine