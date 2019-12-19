Watch Diplo & Dillon Francis Eat Extra Spicy Wings On Truth Or Dab

As we all know, Diplo and Dillon Francis are BFFs. In a recent “Hot Ones” segment on First We Feast, Diplo and Dillon Francis were asked some very intimate, very exposing questions as part of ‘Truth Or Dab.” If they chose not to answer a question, such as “Out someone who uses ghost producers,” they had to eat a level 10 extra spicy chicken wing. Though both Diplo and Dillon Francis chose not to answer certain questions for reasons of self-preservation within the EDM industry, their reactions to the punitive hot sauce were definitely worth it. Watch the full episode below.

