Tekashi 6ix9ine Receives Official Prison Sentence, Will Be Released in 2020

Credit: Photo by IBL/Shutter stock

After taking a plea deal with federal officials, Tekashi 6ix9ine has finally been sentenced to only 24 months in prison. He’s already served 13 months so the controversial rapper should be out sometime in late 2020. On top of that, he’ll be on supervised release for 5 years and have to pay a $35k in fines while performing 300 hours of community service. Not bad considering he was originally facing over 37 years in prison for his involvement in the gang. Read more on TMZ and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

