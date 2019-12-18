Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Snails Unleashes Anticipated World Of Slime EP

Snails had already cemented himself as a king among bass producers, and with his newest EP release, he may have officially reached god mode. Coming off the madness of his World of Slime tour, SNAILS dropped his highly anticipated World of Slime EP, which is filled with big time collaborationss and all the slime you can ask for. Snails has teamed up with the likes of Barely Alive, Kill The Noise, and Subtronics to give you incredibly heavy hitters.

So excited to finally be dropping the World of Slime EP and share these insane collabs with the world! It was awesome getting to work with some of my biggest influences for this project. Welcome to the World of Slime!! – SNAILS

Catch Snails live on tour this month and stream World Of Slime below.

Snails – World Of Slime EP | Stream

