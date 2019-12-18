[CONTEST] Win Two Tickets to see 12th Planet in Chicago On December 27th

It’s no mystery that 12th Planet loves Chicago – and he’s no mystery to Chicago’s Concord Music Hall. 12th Planet has repeatedly turned Concord into his own personal dubstep dungeon – and he’s coming back right before the new year.

Concord’s Music Hall is ready for 12th Planet – and will be joined by Oolacile, Stratus, Dogma, and Elevatd. You can enter using the widget below. Winner will be notified via email on December 23rd. Good luck!

[Photo Credit]

