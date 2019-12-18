Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

[CONTEST] Win Two Tickets to see 12th Planet in Chicago On December 27th

It’s no mystery that 12th Planet loves Chicago – and he’s no mystery to Chicago’s Concord Music Hall. 12th Planet has repeatedly turned Concord into his own personal dubstep dungeon – and he’s coming back right before the new year.

Concord’s Music Hall is ready for 12th Planet – and will be joined by Oolacile, Stratus, Dogma, and Elevatd. You can enter using the widget below. Winner will be notified via email on December 23rd. Good luck!

Win Tickets to 12th Planet's Return to Chicago's Concord Music Hall on Friday, December 27th (Contest on Hive.co)

