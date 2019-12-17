Super Duper just dropped the most upbeat, happy song we have heard this winter. His newest track “Montage” is 3 minutes of pure happiness packed in a 90 BPM future bass track. Wrapping up a year in which he released a full EP, Super Duper turns the heat up a few levels with this high energy track. Without further ado, check out the track for yourself below.

Super Duper– Montage | Stream

Super Duper Shares Stunning Upbeat Single “Montage”