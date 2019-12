Ahead of their fourth Deadbeats compilation slated for release on January 14th, Zeds Dead is back with new music – this time coming in the form of a bass-heavy collaboration with Subtronics. The track is called “Bumpy Teeth” and sounds exactly like what you’d expect these two acts to cook up. Stream it now via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Zeds Dead & Subtronics – Bumpy Teeth | Stream

LISTEN: Zeds Dead & Subtronics Unleash Heavy New Collaboration, “Bumpy Teeth”