Dillon Francis has been on top of the world this year. From his anticipated Magic Is Real mixtape to his cross-genre collaborations with Alison Wonderland, Eptic, Boombox Cartel, TV Noise, Nitti Gritti, and more, Dillon Francis has made major moves and shows no signs of slowing down. Turning to his more sensitive side, Dillon Francis has released an emotional official remix of Maroon 5‘s “Memories.” Dedicated to his childhood best friend who died of cancer, Dillon Francis’ “Memories” remix is gloriously heartbreaking and breathtakingly warm. Riddled with good vibes and sentimental melodies, Dillon Francis has brought an upbeat flavor to the Maroon 5 original. Stream Dillon Francis’ new “Memories” remix below.

Maroon 5 – Memories (Dillon Francis Remix) | Stream

Dillon Francis Honors Childhood Friend With Official Remix Of Maroon 5’s “Memories”