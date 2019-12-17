Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Alison Wonderland Impresses Star Wars' Jon Favreau With Baby Yoda Visuals

Last weekend at Alison Wonderland‘s Wonderland Warehouse Project show in NYC, she sneaked in some amazing visuals of Baby Yoda and the crowd went wild. But that was only the beginning. Apparently, actor and director Jon Favreau took notice of the videos she posted on her social media and his team reached out to personally invite AW to the world premiere of the latest Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker. Check out the video below and let us know what you think of AW’s Baby Yoda visuals in the comments.

[Photo Credit: Rukes]

Leave a Reply

