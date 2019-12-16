Chicago duo Win and Woo had a fantastic 2019, and what better way to cap off a great year than with one last tune. This new tune is perfect for your upcoming New Year’s Eve playlists. “Love Me” shows a different side of dance music than other Win and Woo releases of 2019. Win and Woo show off their future house side on this new track after bringing it in with an emphatic introduction. Win and Woo took 2019 on with authority – what will 2020 bring?

Win and Woo – Love Me | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Win and Woo

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Win and Woo Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Win and Woo Drop Off Final Single Of 2019 “Love Me”