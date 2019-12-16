Teaming up with up and coming duo Last Heroes, StayLoose is once again exploring diverse soundscapes on his new collaboration “Won’t Look Back” featuring Soundr. Encouraging listeners to push forward, “Won’t Look Back” offers fresh and enticing energy with the delicate vocals of Soundr slowly building over an addictive sound design that begs listeners to listen over and over again. Take a listen to “Won’t Look Back” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

StayLoose & Last Heroes – Won’t Look Back (feat. Soundr) | Stream

StayLoose & Last Heroes Join Forces On “Won’t Look Back”