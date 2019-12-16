Nitti Gritti & Ookay Go Crazy On New Track “Loko”

Nitti Gritti and Ookay have connected on a new banger titled “Loko,” and it is everything you’d expect and more. As the vocals state “We Go Loko,” the two producers prove that statement with distorted 808 stabs with a hybrid tear out dub lead pulsating through the drop. It may be short, but it sure is sweet. Check out the latest hit from Nitti Gritti and Ookay below.

