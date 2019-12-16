Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Nitti Gritti & Ookay Go Crazy On New Track “Loko”

Nitti Gritti and Ookay have connected on a new banger titled “Loko,” and it is everything you’d expect and more. As the vocals state “We Go Loko,” the two producers prove that statement with distorted 808 stabs with a hybrid tear out dub lead pulsating through the drop. It may be short, but it sure is sweet. Check out the latest hit from Nitti Gritti and Ookay below.

Nitti Gritti & Ookay – Loko | Stream

