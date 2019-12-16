Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Ja Rule Drops New “FYRE” Single Mocking 2017 Festival

The last time we wrote about Ja Rule he was teasing the idea of putting together an “iconic” Fyre Fest 2.0. While that’s apparently still in the works, last Friday we did receive the NYC rapper’s latest single, a track directly addressing his involvement with the disgraced 2017 festival. Fittingly titled “For Your Real Entertainment (FYRE),” the song gives us a glimpse of Ja Rule’s perspective of the ordeal, with Ja maintaining he was “bamboozled, hoodwinked, and lead astray.” He doesn’t fail to mention being dismissed from the $100M class action lawsuit against FYRE festival either. Stream it below on YouTube.

