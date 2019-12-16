GRAVEDGR Hits Hard With New Single “WARDOGZ”

After dropping bodies last month with the title track from his upcoming 12-track album 6 FEET UNDER, GRAVEDGR is ready to finish off the year strong with the next single “WARDOGZ.” Featuring City Morgue, “WARDOGZ” is a rebellious invitation for trap and bass heads to embrace the bold nature of hard trap and give their all on the dancefloor. Get ready for GRAVEDGR’s album to drop in February and stream “WARDOGZ” below.

